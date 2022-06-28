Ann (Ball) Husband

Knoxville, TN - Our dear mother Ann Husband passed away on June 7th, 2022 in Madisonville, TN. She was 80 years young. She was born Bertha Ann Ball in Beloit on September 6th, 1941, to Newton L. and Grace (Wilson) Ball. Ann graduated from Beloit Memorial, and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. In 1969, Ann married Howard Linder and they raised two children. She was employed by Warner-Lambert, Frito-Lay, and later as an in-home caretaker. A voracious reader, Ann had an appreciation for art, movies, and baking, and over the years had perfected her rum cake recipe, which she passed along to her daughter. She was a member of The Brothers M.C. in Rockford, where she was very active in social and charitable causes. In her later years, she moved south to be closer to her grandchildren. Ann is predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her two children, Christopher H. Linder of Marietta, GA, and Natascha R. Lundy of Knoxville, TN; her brother Newton L. Ball Jr. of Madison; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann’s wit and sense of style and class will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
