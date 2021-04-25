September 13, 1929 - April 23, 2021
Clinton, WI - Anita E. Zabel, age 91, of Clinton, Wisconsin, died Friday April 23, 2021 at the Suites of Beloit. She was born September 13, 1929 to the late Ernest and Ida (Rusch) Wendorf in the Town of Milton, Rock County, Wisconsin. Anita married Arnold W. Zabel on February 22, 1948 in Zion Lutheran Church in Sharon, WI. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2009. She was employed for 28 years as an Executive Secretary at Fairbanks Morse retiring in 1988. She was a member of Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, the Women's Society and the Clinton Women's Club. Anita enjoyed fishing, cross stitching, Swedish weaving and spending time at their house in Adams Friendship.
Anita is survived by her two sons, Glen (Hazel) Zabel of Odenton, MD and Terry (Laura) Zabel of Beloit, WI; her six grandchildren, Lucia (Chris) Warren, Michael Zabel, Amanda (Nick) Purkapile, Jeffrey Zabel, Amber (Jason) Hersey and Amy (Peter) Klein; her twelve great grandchildren; her sister, Beverley Winarski of Potter, WI; a brother in law, George Ferger of Clinton, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, two sons, James and Rev. William, three brothers, Elmer, Willard and Kenneth Wendorf, two sisters, Rosalia Wendorf and Doris Ferger and one great grandchild.
Anita's Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in CHRIST Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 High Street, Clinton, WI with the Reverend Andrew M. Harris officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Church. Interment to following the service in the Clinton Cemetery. Memorial's to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in her name.