Andrea S. Ferguson

February 1, 1947 - April 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - Andrea Sue Ferguson, 76, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on February 1, 1947 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Andreas and Vera (Van Matre) Schramski. Andrea was a Delevan High School graduate. She married Keith Ferguson on July 17, 1971 in People's Church, Beloit, WI.
Andrea was a proud homemaker for her family and a teacher's aide at Powers Elementary School for 23 years. She was a member of People's Church in Beloit, WI, where she was involved in the Ladies Missionary Group. Andrea enjoyed crocheting, knitting, traveling, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a very kind person and always willing to help anyone. Andrea enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She was a loving wife and mother that will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Basil Keith Ferguson; children, Amy Lynn Ferguson and Kristin Beth (Brian) Heckert; grandchildren, David Maurice Wilson II, Sydney Aleece Wilson, Lauren Beth Heckert, and Cole Grayson Heckert; many nieces and nephews.
Andrea was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robert Schramski, Dean Schramski, and Lee Schramski; sisters, Gloria Schramski Schurman, Joan Schramski Scott, and Betty Schramski.
A Memorial Service for Andrea will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in People's Church, 340 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Keith Hunholz officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.