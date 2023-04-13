Andrea S. Ferguson

February 1, 1947 - April 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - Andrea Sue Ferguson, 76, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 1, 1947 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Andreas and Vera (Van Matre) Schramski. Andrea was a Delevan High School graduate. She married Keith Ferguson on July 17, 1971 in People's Church, Beloit, WI.

