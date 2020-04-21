Andrea "Andy" Ott

August 5, 1948 - April 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Andrea "Andy" L. Ott, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her home. She was born on August 5, 1948 in Menomonee Falls, WI, the daughter of Adam and Ruth (Doll) Axt. Andy was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School and attended UW Whitewater. She married Bruce Ott on August 30, 1969 in Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church, Menomonee Falls, WI. Andy was employed by OMC, now Bombardier Recreational Products, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, collecting antiques, and traveling. Andy loved spending time with her grandchildren and spending winters at their Florida home.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Bruce Ott of Beloit, WI; children, Darla (Matt) Grenawalt of Orfordville, WI and Wade Ott of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Kortni and Gehrig Grenawalt and Gaige Ott; brother, Jeff (Jo Ann) Axt of Germantown, WI; sister-in-law, Carmen Syverson; and many close friends. She was predeceased by her parents; in-laws and brother-in-law, Wiley Syverson.
A celebration of Andy's Life will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A special thank you to the staff at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, WI, Fair Oaks in South Beloit, IL, Mercy Hospital and an extra special thank you to Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville, WI.
