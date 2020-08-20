July 13, 1978 - August 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- After a long courageous battle/journey with Leukemia. Amy went home to be with Jesus & her loved ones.
Amy is survived by her husband, Robert Zimmerman; mother, Denise Rankins; Father, Danny Dement; brother, Thomas Rankins; sister, Jennifer Rankins; son, Kaiden Froese; Step daughters, Nicole & Kaylee Zimmerman; Nieces, Ava Barfknecht and Lydia Erickson; nephews: Javinn King, Tobias Rankins, and Caleb Erickson; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Step father, david Rankins; Aunt Chris Partridge, and uncle Steve Streeter.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Notice to family and friends on time and place will be decided at a later date.