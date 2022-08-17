Amy J. (Schmuck) Schroeder

Malone, WI - Amy Jean Schroeder (nee Schmuck), age 66, of Malone, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Theda Clark in Neenah. She was born on April 14, 1956, in Beloit. Amy graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1974. She went on to graduate from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee as an RN in 1978. Amy worked at St. Michael's Hospital in Milwaukee and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. On May 31, 1980, she married Paul Schroeder.
Amy was a homemaker volunteering at schools while raising her three children. She lived most of her life in the Fond du Lac area. She had a penchant desire for a full yard of flowers. She took great pleasure when her flowers were blooming, and the weeds were all pulled. Her gardens also sported a variety of frogs collected over the years. She also looked forward to her spring vacations in Jamaica and Mexico.
Amy is survived by her husband, Paul Schroeder; her mother, Beth Schmuck; her children, Molly, Adam, and Scott; her cats, Kiki and Chloe. She is further survived by cousins Scott Hereford and Todd Hereford, both of whom were more like brothers.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 2:30-4:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A family remembrance will take place at 4:30 PM. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Amy's name is being established.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com