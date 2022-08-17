Amy J. (Schmuck) Schroeder

April 14, 1956 - August 15, 2022

Malone, WI - Amy Jean Schroeder (nee Schmuck), age 66, of Malone, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Theda Clark in Neenah. She was born on April 14, 1956, in Beloit. Amy graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1974. She went on to graduate from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee as an RN in 1978. Amy worked at St. Michael's Hospital in Milwaukee and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. On May 31, 1980, she married Paul Schroeder.

