Amy B. (Rowlee) Squires

Clinton, WI - Amy Squires, long time resident of Clinton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on May 23, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home. Amy was born in Houston, Minnesota on September 16, 1921, the daughter of Ernest L. and Ilah (Chapel) Rowlee. She worked for the USO in California during WWII, later returning to Spring Valley, Minnesota, working with her father for the Milwaukee Railroad in support of the war effort. Amy married Leland Boyd Squires in 1945 and the two lived throughout Wisconsin during their married life. Before becoming a homemaker later on in life, Amy, alongside her husband, owned a small restaurant when first married (The Coffee Cup, Alma Center) and later assisted in many cheese factories including operating Golden Rod Cheese factory in Sun Prairie. She worked many jobs in restaurants while also volunteering in the kitchen at the Beloit Moose Club prior to her husband's death. Amy loved to work on crossword puzzles, cook and bake and her love of animals, especially cats, could never be denied. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clinton, baking goods for church activities for the parishioners and hosting Bible studies in her home. During her residency at Alden, she volunteered and helped run the Alden canteen on Saturday mornings.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Roger, and her husband of 44 years, Leland.
She is survived by 2 sons, CMSgt Randy (Sylvia) Squires USAF retired, Bonaire, Georgia, and Joel (Tonia) Squires of Edgerton, Wisconsin (formally of Clinton, WI); 6 grandchildren, Shane Squires, Amy (David) Tucker, Anna (Scott) Patterson, Dylan (Julia) Squires, Leah (Dan) Ramirez and Raquel (Luke) Martin; 9 Great Grandchildren; 4 Great Great Grandchildren; sister Mrs. Jan (Dr. H. Dan) Bodley of Glen Ellyn, IL; 2 sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
The family thanks Agrace Hospice of Madison, especially Mallorie, Joanna, Shae and Raquel for their gracious Hospice care, and Alden Meadow Park Nursing Home for their resident care.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday June 3, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 312 Church St, Clinton. Rev. David Ewing will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to the time of services with luncheon to follow. Burial will be private per family's request. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Leland, at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amy's name to Agrace Hospice of Madison, WI or charities of your choice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
