December 18, 1986 - June 11, 2022
Harvard, IL - Amber L. Bishop, 35, of Harvard, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She passed
peacefully at home with her husband by her side after a courageous battle against cancer.
Amber was born on December 18, 1986 to Joseph Michlig and Wendy A. (Rasmussen) Michlig
in Princeton, Illinois. She married Adam J. Bishop on October 1, 2016, in Manlius, Illinois, and
they welcomed their son Theodore "Teddy" Bishop on December 21, 2018.
Amber graduated summa cum laude from Western Illinois University in 2009 before earning her
Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Northern Illinois University College of Law in 2012. She
practiced commercial law at the Smith Amundsen firm in Crystal Lake, Illinois, where she
became a Partner and earned a reputation as a valuable counselor and asset to her clients, helping
them navigate everything from complicated corporate mergers to challenging financial issues.
She was selected to the Illinois Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" List 5 years running and was a
leader in the legal community, chairing the McHenry County Bar Association Young Lawyers
Group and serving on the McHenry County Bar Association Board of Governors.
Amber was a dedicated member of her community volunteering her time in many capacities. If
help was needed, Amber would be there. She was a giving, caring and selfless person. While
Amber was successful in her career and committed to making her community a better place,
there is no doubt that Adam and Teddy were the true loves of her life. Amber treasured spending
time with family and friends, but she especially cherished any and all activities with her husband
and son.
Amber is survived by her husband, Adam, their son Teddy, and their "fur baby" Daisy; her father
Joe and mother Wendy; sister Amanda (her children Abby, Alex, and Tyler); brother Joey; in-
laws Brad and Cheryl Bishop; Grandparents Carol Michlig, Wayne Rasmussen, Elaine Bishop,
Norma Curtis; and countless extended family, friends, mentors, and coworkers she touched
during her short life, who all loved her dearly and helped her become the person she was.
Amber was preceded in death by Grandparents Gloria Rasmussen, Joseph Robert Michlig, and
Theodore Ben Bishop.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Saunders and McFarlin
Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. Services will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at
10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 504 E. Diggins St., Harvard, IL.
In lieu of flowers, a college fund for Teddy is being established. Please call Saunders and McFarlin Funeral Home for more information at 815-943-5400.