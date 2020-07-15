Alyce J. (Drost) Douglas

Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.