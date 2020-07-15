Alyce J. (Drost) Douglas

- July 12, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Alyce Jean Douglas, 88, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Alyce was born in Watertown, Wisconsin, daughter of Gerrit and Claire (Bandelin) Drost. Her family moved to South Beloit, Illinois, where she graduated from South Beloit High School in 1950. Alyce married Rodney Douglas in April of 1955 and moved to Beloit, Wisconsin. She was a very proud stay at home mother to Vicki (Dave) Dieter of Brodhead, Lori Venturini of Jonesville, MI and Ray Douglas of Lake in The Hills, IL.
She leaves her pride and joys, her loving family with two daughters and one son, with her grandchildren: Kristin (Ben) Morse of Janesville, Garrett Ludtke (Jen) of South Beloit, Chris (Suzette) Venturini of Jonesville, MI, Brittani (Tim) Stauner of Huntley, IL, Cortney Douglas of Lake in The Hills, IL and Madison Douglas of Lake in The Hills, IL, Tim (Cheri) Dieter of Dubuque, IA. Great grandchildren: Iyla, Vivienne, and Iris Morse, Amelia, and Garrett Ludtke, Jr., Layne Venturini, Sophie and Cameron Stauner, Ashley Allen, Taylor and Samantha Welter, Tori and Cole Dieter, and other relatives and friends. Alyce is now with her loving husband, Rodney J. Douglas; her parents; sister, Berniece Werbachowski; and brothers: Donald, Frederick, James and Leroy Drost.
A private family funeral service will be held at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
