Alvin Roecker

Alvin Carl Roecker, 98, passed away on October 21, 2022. He was born August 1, 1924 in West Bend, WI, to the late Viola Zumach and Alvin P. Roecker. Alvin graduated from West Bend High School in 1941 and served in the Army Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1944-1945. He received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Madison in 1949, was employed by Oil Gear from 1949-1959, and Beloit Corporation from 1959-1978, serving as Chief Engineer of Beloit in Montreal and Sorel, Canada from 1978-1983. Alvin had a good sense of humor, and was a loving son, father, husband, brother, and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Alvin equally enjoyed boating and camping with family and friends, especially on Lake Michigan, the Mississippi River, and on Lake Sissabagama in northern WI.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives Annette Behne (1951-1973), Marta Vasquez (1980-1993), and Lorraine Bringman (1997-2012); by a stepfather, Edward Gutjahr, sister Lucille Sertich, and by a nephew Paul Dugenske. He is survived by two daughters, Ellen Roecker and her spouse Don Cox, and daughter Robin Mackie and her spouse Greg Mackie; sister Joanne Dugenske and her spouse Dan Dugenske; and by granddaughter Kelly Cox and her spouse Eric Mullis and great grandson Edwin Mullis; and by two step-daughters and their husbands, Kimberlie and Matthew Freund, and Karen and David Apitz; six nephews and three nieces, and by twelve step-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors, will be held in Union Cemetery in West Bend, WI, on a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.