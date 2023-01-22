AlVetta Rykowski
July 15, 1932 - January 17, 2023 South Beloit, IL - South Beloit, IL - AlVetta L. "Punch" Rykowski, 90, of South Beloit, IL went to once again reunite with the love of her life, her loving husband Max, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home after a brave battle with colon cancer.

AlVetta was born July 15, 1932 in Newton, Iowa, son of Levi and Grace (McPherson) Ruppert. AlVetta attended South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. She married the love of her life, Max F. Rykowski, Sr. on September 4, 1948 at Old Stone Church in Rockton, IL.

