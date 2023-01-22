AlVetta Rykowski

July 15, 1932 - January 17, 2023 South Beloit, IL - South Beloit, IL - AlVetta L. "Punch" Rykowski, 90, of South Beloit, IL went to once again reunite with the love of her life, her loving husband Max, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home after a brave battle with colon cancer.
AlVetta was born July 15, 1932 in Newton, Iowa, son of Levi and Grace (McPherson) Ruppert. AlVetta attended South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. She married the love of her life, Max F. Rykowski, Sr. on September 4, 1948 at Old Stone Church in Rockton, IL.
AlVetta was Vice President of Fred Rykowski & Sons Plumbing, Inc., which is a three-generation family owned plumbing and sewer contracting business. AlVetta was a loving and caring homemaker and stay-at-home mother; raising 3 children and had deep pride in her family and her home. AlVetta had incredible love for her husband, Max, for 69 years until his death in 2017. Max and AlVetta spent many wonderful years together raising their family and traveling. They spent many memorable moments fishing, boating and watching sunsets while holding each others hands on the pier at their cabin in Minocqua/Woodruff, WI. The couple also spent many winters in Lake Okeechobee, FL fishing, sightseeing and enjoying flea markets together. AlVetta and Max took great pride in creating the home of their dreams and maintaining it inside and out; gardening, mowing, decorating and designing everything themselves through hard work and honest sweat - AlVetta never minded a great day of working out their yard; whether at home or up at their cabin; she kept an immaculate home and space for her husband and family to enjoy.
Survivors include her loving children; Linda (Dick) Deming; Max (Virginia) Rykowski, Jr. and Mickey (Debra) Rykowski; grandchildren, Eric (Heather) Deming, Max (Rose) Rykowski III, and Tonya Rykowski; six great-grandchildren; her brothers; DeWayne Ruppert of Verona, WI; Wydell "Buck" (Marilyn) Ruppert of South Beloit, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
AlVetta was predeceased by her beloved husband; Max Rykowski, Sr.; son, Mitchell Rykowski passed at birth on May 16, 1963; parents Levi and Grace Ruppert; brother, Laverne Ruppert; sister, Ruby (Ruppert) Churchill .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 East Cranston Road in Beloit WI on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Floral Lawn Cemetery, 835 Dearborn, South Beloit, IL.