Allen Richard Bartz

December 6, 1939 - March 19, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Allan Richard Bartz, age 80, of Beloit passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born on December 6, 1939 in Edgerton, the son of Richard and Frances (Schofield) Bartz. He grew up in the Edgerton/ Janesville area and graduated from Janesville High School. He married Shirley M. Schaffer. Two children, Randy and Rhonda resulted from that marriage. He later married Kathryn (Smedegard) Tyrer on June 28, 1986. Allan served with the Army National Guard. He was employed in retail sales his entire working career and worked in Janesville at R. M. Bostwick's, Muril's Men Wear, Anderson's Clothing and Saxer's Sporting Goods. Prior to retiring, he was employed as manager of Rogan's Shoes in Janesville and Beloit.
Allan Bartz is survived by his wife, Kathryn Bartz; seven children: Randy Bartz, Rhonda Bartz, Steven (Pat) Tyrer, Deb (Ron) Shaw, Mike (Wendy) Tyrer, David Tyrer, and Shelly (Tim) Malterer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his sister, Marilyn Bartz. His parents preceded him in death.
Due to the state restrictions on public gatherings, private graveside services with military rites will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. A celebration of Allan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
