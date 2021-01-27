April 24, 1960 - January 23, 2021
Beloit, WI - Allen E. Kiser, 60, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 in his home.
He was born April 24, 1960 in Beloit, WI, the son of Donald and Jeneane (Blair) Kiser. Allen was a graduate of Turner High School. He married Luanne Smith in 1993.
Allen had a happy personality and a witty sense of humor. He loved to entertain people with his jokes and stories. Allen loved cooking and was known for making and selling his salsa. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his son, Allen D. Kiser; grandchildren, Kylie, Cadence and Aoife Kiser; his mother, Jeneane Kiser; brother, Barry (Dawn) Kiser; sister, Dawn (Dennis) Pozzani; special friend, Luanne Kiser; several nieces and nephews; and special cat, Sally.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald and brother, Daniel.
Funeral service for Allen will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Brenda Whitford officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com