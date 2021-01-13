May 23, 1921 - January 12, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Alice Wiedenfeld, 99, of Edgerton, WI, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in her home.
She was born May 23, 1921 in Lake Mills, WI, the daughter of Max and Evelyn (Spitzer) Behling. Alice was a graduate of Lake Mills High School. She married Norbert A. Wiedenfeld on June 12, 1943 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on November 15, 2015.
Alice was formerly employed by Bergner's, retiring in 1983. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Diane (Lester) Spears, Joan (David) Milke, and Jerrold (Linda) Wiedenfeld; grandchildren, Tina Dare, William (Kim) Tracy III, Jerry (Jessica) Wiedenfeld, Tammy Johnson, Kristine (Daniel) Sperling, Jeffry Ackerman, Stacy (Heidi Nelson) Spears, and Leslie (Christina) Spears; great grandchildren, Justin, Cody (Bailey), Christian, and Savanna Dare, William Tracy IV, Kyra Tracy, Rachel and Ryan Thielen, Mackenzie Spears, Hayden, Reese, and Adele Johnson, Madelynn, Lena, Maxwell, Eli Wiedenfeld, and Alice May Sperling; great-great grandchildren, Harrison and Charlotte Dare; brother, Rueben Behling brothers-in-law, Ronald Wiedenfeld, and Leo (Judy) Wiedenfeld; sister-in-law, Barb Behling; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Vernon Behling and Marvin Behling; sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Omar) Welter, Rita Wiedenfeld, Arlene Behling and Lorraine Dehnert; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sylvester and Adelaide Wiedenfeld; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Carol) Wiedenfeld and Lawrence Wiedenfeld.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S. Joseph's Circle, Edgerton, WI. Entombment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face mask are required.
