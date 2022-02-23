Alice Tuttle

Beloit, WI - Alice Violet (Kramer) Tuttle, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away from a long illness on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 20, 1939 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Rollie Barthel and Alma Lucy (Baars) Kramer. Alice lived in Black River Falls, WI while growing up and for a period of her adult life. She married Raymond George Tuttle Sr.
Alice owned "Tuttle Restaurant" in downtown Beloit. She enjoyed working with the public and waitressing. Alice was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #2306. She enjoyed traveling with her family. Alice had a permanent camper at Double KD Ranch and Campground in Baraboo, WI.
Survivors include her children, Daniel Tuttle of Beloit, WI, Debbie (Steven) Peterson of Beloit, WI, Robert Tuttle Sr. of Montello, WI, Raymond (Crystal Reuter) Tuttle Jr. of Montello, WI and Timothy (Kathy) Tuttle of Beloit, WI; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Kramer of IL; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Alice was predeceased by her parents; step mother, Virgina Brown "Gladys" Kramer; step father, Walter Burke; siblings, Mildred Schroeder, Earl Kramer, Art Kramer, Donald Kramer, Erma Lankford, Twyla Gibbs, Cora Burke, Betty Burke, Walter "Sonny" Burke Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Theresa Gove Tuttle.
A Celebration of Life for Alice will be held in the Spring. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawns Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.