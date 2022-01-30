Alice M. Waite

Beloit, WI - Alice Mary Waite, 91, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
She was born on September 26, 1930 in Wallace, SD, the daughter of Charley and Alice (Rooke) Sonstebo. Alice was a graduate of Wallace High School. She married Norbert Waite on May 14, 1951 in Watertown, SD. He predeceased her on January 10, 2001.
Alice was employed by Kohls Grocery Store for many years. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children, Lucinda (Bill) Edstrom, Monty (Pat) Waite, Melody (Dan) Wohlfert, and Brenda Licata; grandchildren, Jaclin (Andy), Dustin (Maggie), Joanna (Ryan), Spencer (Kim), Nick (Amy), Mark (Jess), and Mario; 11 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roland Skogstad; nieces, Tammy (James) Robertson, Natalie (Steve) Nordeng, Amy Stuckey, Lisa (Tim) Logue and their families; three cousins who were like siblings, Arleen, Debra, and John.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother Frederick, sister Vivian, Aunt Rose and Uncle Peter.
A Funeral Service for Alice will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the Funeral Home.