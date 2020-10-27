May 12, 1927 - October 19, 2020
Cottage Grove, WI - Alice M. Bruner age 93 died Monday October 19, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born May 12, 1927 to the late Berdi and Ethel (Fullerton) Hickle in Boon, Iowa.
She is survived by her two sons, Eric Bruner & Craig Bruner.
He was preceded in death by her husband.
Alice's Private Family Service and Burial have taken place. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Bruner Family on our website.
