Beloit, WI - Alice L. Reed, 89, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Milton Senior Living, Milton, WI.
She was born on May 25, 1932 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Robert and Clara (Anderson) Swenson. Alice was a 1951 graduate of Viroqua High School. She married Clayton Reed on September 15, 1953 in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Viroqua, WI. He predeceased her on September 1, 2017.
Alice was a faithful member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church. She instilled a strong sense of belief in all her children, was a great grandmother, and loved her Christmas cactus'. During her numerous stays in Meadow Park nursing home in Clinton, she enjoyed the staff immensely. Since May, Milton Senior Living became Alice's home. She shared a deep connection with the staff and they became like family to her. The family will always be grateful for the loving care that Milton Senior Living gave to our Mom. Alice loved them dearly. Thank you also to Agrace Hospice for your tender professional care.
Survivors include her six children, Larry (Jeannine) Reed of Ellicott City, MD, Lois (Jim) Keller of Clinton, WI, Carolyn (Ed) Teague of Janesville, WI, Chris (Joe) Berning of Galena, IL, Alan (Alana) Reed of Janesville, WI, and Cliff Reed of Beloit, WI; 14 grandchildren, Alex, Brian, Michelle, Jacob, Alissa, Jason, Jenny, Kristen, Adam, Andy, Dixie, Kayla, Brittany, and Jessica; 32 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Linda Kesler and Shirley Swenson; brother-in-law, Paul Reed; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Jason; brothers, Otis, Cyrus, and Victor Reed; and sisters, Mildred, Alvina, Doris, Ruth, and Verna.
A Funeral Service for Alice will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1531 Townline Ave., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Daniel C. Eddy officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Face masks are recommended.