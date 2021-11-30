Alice Broege

Plover, WI - Alice D. Broege passed away on November 24, 2021 in Plover, Wisconsin at the young age of 89. Alice was born on September 21, 1932, where she grew up to be a strong, adventurous, kind, and generous woman. She married Victor Broege and had 6 children. Throughout her life she traveled, had treasure hunts and activities with her kids and fought for what she believed in. She was forever young at heart.
The visitation for Alice is scheduled for Wednesday December 8, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home - 1329 31st Ave, Monroe, WI from 9 am - 11 am. Then a trip to Mt. Vernon Cemetery at 2503 County Highway S, Juda, WI. There will be memorial cards handed out to attendees.
Alice survivors include son Dennis Broege, daughters Nancy Broege, Janet Boatman, Gloria Ostrowski, Charlotte Broege, and Charlene Moore. Grandkids Amanda, Wyatt, Kody, Jacob, Skyler, Tyrone, Aleynia, Ashley, Stacy, James and numerous great grandkids. Twin brother Alfred Speich and numerous nieces, nephews, cousin, other family members, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Victor I. Broege, mother Ada Speich and brother Hank (Henry) Speich. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
