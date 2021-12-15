Alfred H. "Al" Pinnow

Beloit, WI - Alfred H. Pinnow age 98 died Monday December 13, 2021 in his home. He was born September 8, 1923 the 6th of ten children to the late William and Annie (Roenneburg) Pinnow in Rock Grove, IL. Al graduated from Brodhead High School, class of 1941. He served two years in the Army Air Force, serving as a radio operator gunner from 1944 until his honorable discharge in 1946. Al married Dorothy Brager on November 29, 1947. She preceded him in death on September 24, 1991. He was an active member at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and served on the council Church foundation board. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He also enjoyed singing with the Badger Chordhawks Barbershop chorus & the Golden Aires Chorus as well as delivering meals on wheels. Al was also a member of the American Legion Post 288 of South Beloit, the Beloit Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors Club. He further served as Chaplain & Past Exalted Ruler for the Beloit Elks Lodge 864.
He is survived by his two sons, Dale Pinnow and Alan Pinnow; his daughter, Theresa (Jack) Prins; his daughter in law, Jan Pinnow; his granddaughter, Nicole Pinnow and his grandsons, Bryan Pinnow, and Ryan & Brad Cartwright; his great grandchildren, Bailey, Payton, Alex & Austin; his brothers Charles Pinnow and Gene Pinnow; his sister, Eileen Capion; his special friend, Dorothy; many nieces & nephews and his Bichons, Dori &Pepe.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his two sons, Kieth Pinnow and Michael Pinnow and his infant son, William Charles Pinnow.
The family would like to thank the staff at Suites of Beloit for the exceptional care they gave Al.
Al's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday December 18, 2021 at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Anthony Dusso officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday at Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment & Full Military Burial Rites will be accorded at Floral Lawn Cemetery Chapel, South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Meals on Wheels. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Pinnow family on our website.