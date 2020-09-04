December 3, 1953 - September 2, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Alfred "Gopher" Talignani Jr., 66, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his home. He was born December 3, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Alfred and Blanche (Bell) Talignani Sr. Gopher was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Wendy Turner on August 18, 2000. Gopher was the owner and operator of the Filling Station. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191 and various pool leagues all over Beloit. Gopher was an avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Talignani of Beloit, WI; step daughter, Melissa (Nick Robinson) Ring of Burlington, IA; grandchildren: Gage, Gunner, Shelby, Gavin and Gabriel; great granddaughter, Aurora; and sister, Sue Kurth of Beloit, WI. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Steve.
Funeral service for Gopher will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Larry Froemming officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com