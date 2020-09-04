Aleta "Lee" Fazel Brockman

July 12, 1946 - August 30, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Aleta "Lee" Joyce Fazel Brockman, 74, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on August 30, 2020 at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson, Wisconsin, where she had resided for the past three months. Aleta was born on July 12, 1946 in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the daughter of Forest and Lilly Fazel. She married Darrel Gary on December 27, 1965 and later divorced. She married Leon Brockman on September 30, 1967. Aleta worked at Admiral Corporation in Harvard, Illinois, KKO in Capron, Illinois, and at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was proud of earning her GED in 2005. Aleta then continued her education by taking some college classes. Aleta was a member/soldier of The Salvation Army for over 65 years, where she was a Women's Ministry member and leader, Sunday School recording secretary, a Timbrel Leader, and was a driver for The Salvation Army at Christmas Time. The family would like to thank Jefferson Memory Care for their excellent care of Aleta for the past several months.
Aleta is survived by her only child, Joyce Marie Dant; grandchildren: Marie (Alex) Ames, Aaron (girlfriend, Brandi) Streicher, Danielle (James) Byrum, and Elizabeth (Dee Anthony) Knighten; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Forrest (Ann) Fazel of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; sister, Major Jeannette (Major David) Biggs of Attica, Indiana; sister-in-law, Rosa Fazel of Beloit, Wisconsin; and step-sister, Dottie Truitt of Hampton, South Carolina. Aleta was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; brother, James Fazel; stepbrother, Sammy Donehue; grandsons, Joseph Sandler Streicher, and Jared Sandler; and a great-grandchild.
Due to the corona-virus, a memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at The Salvation Army, 628 Broad Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Major David Biggs officiating. Committal will take place at a later date at Rockton Township Cemetery in Rockton, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be given to The Salvation Army/Rock County, 514 Sutherland Ave, Janesville, WI 53545. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.