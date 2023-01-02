May 12, 1930 - December 27, 2022 Beloit, WI - Alberta M. Fry age 92 of Beloit died Tuesday December 27, 2022, at Autumn Lakes in Beloit. She was born May 12, 1930, to the late Raymond and Dorthea (Hermann) Hartman in Middleton, WI. She was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School class of 1947. Alberta married Eugene E. Fry on December 6, 1947, in Rockford, IL. She was a lifetime active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Alberta was a Health Unity Coordinator at the Beloit Memorial Hospital for 40 years retiring on August 13, 1998. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and sewing but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Belva Johnson, Marcia (Joseph) Harrer, Janyce (Lawrence) Fossum, Curtis (Janice) Fry and Kevin Fry; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren her siblings, Kathryn Bakke, Darlene Arnold, Paul Hartman, Margaret Brandenburg, Doris Hallburg, LaVaughn Buehl, a sister-in-law Carol Hartman and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, her son Richard Fry, her brother Duane Hartman, her sister, Norma Nitz, her granddaughter Jenna Fossum and her son-in-law Howard Johnson Jr.
Alberta's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 7, 2023, at TRINITY Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit with Rev. Randall Senn officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.