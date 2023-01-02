Alberta M. Fry

May 12, 1930 - December 27, 2022 Beloit, WI - Alberta M. Fry age 92 of Beloit died Tuesday December 27, 2022, at Autumn Lakes in Beloit. She was born May 12, 1930, to the late Raymond and Dorthea (Hermann) Hartman in Middleton, WI. She was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School class of 1947. Alberta married Eugene E. Fry on December 6, 1947, in Rockford, IL. She was a lifetime active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Alberta was a Health Unity Coordinator at the Beloit Memorial Hospital for 40 years retiring on August 13, 1998. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and sewing but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Belva Johnson, Marcia (Joseph) Harrer, Janyce (Lawrence) Fossum, Curtis (Janice) Fry and Kevin Fry; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren her siblings, Kathryn Bakke, Darlene Arnold, Paul Hartman, Margaret Brandenburg, Doris Hallburg, LaVaughn Buehl, a sister-in-law Carol Hartman and many nieces and nephews.

