October 13, 1935 - October 9, 2022 Beloit, WI - Albert N. Jenks, 86, of Beloit, WI died Sunday October 9, 2022 at Fair Oaks Nursing Home in South Beloit, IL. He was born on October 13, 1935 in Kalamazoo, MI, the son of Keeny and Louise (Tilly) Jenks. Albert was a 1953 graduate of Central High School in Grand Rapids, MI. He also attended College in Fort Wayne, IN and graduated from Concordia College in Seward, NE. Albert completed his education earning his Masters Degree from Rockford College. He married Janet L. Gehrke on July 18, 1959. Albert worked as a teacher and served as Principal at St. John's Lutheran School in Beloit for most of his adult teaching career. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI. Albert truly loved his wife and children and completely adored his three grandchildren. He will be remembered for his deep faith in Jesus.
Albert is survived by his wife, Janet Jenks of Beloit; his son, Mark (Jayne) Jenks of Sullivan, WI; his daughter, Brenda Jenks of Manawa, WI; his three grandchildren, Rachel (Chad) Snyder of Janesville, Abigail Jenks of Sullivan, WI and Caleb (Jacci) Jenks of Oregon, IL; his brother, Rev. Kenneth C. (Judy) Jenks of San Jose, CA; his sister, Lois Stormont of Tavernier, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Thomas Jenks.
A Celebration of Albert's Life will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 210 S. Ringold St., Janesville, WI with Pastor Dan Decker officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in Little Wolf Cemetery, Manawa, WI. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Janesville, WI, St. John's Lutheran Church, l000 Bluff Street, Beloit, WI 53511, or the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.