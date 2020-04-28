October 16, 1952 - April 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Albert "Al" Stuessy, age 67, of Beloit died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Green Knoll of Beloit. He was born October 16, 1952, the son of Walter and Alice (Fisher) Stuessy in Beloit. Al enlisted into the U. S. Marine on September 14, 1970 and served his Country until his honorable discharge on January 7, 1976. He graduated from high school in North Carolina in 1975. Al married Karen A. Zarnstorff on February 2, 1994 in Beloit. He worked as a machinist for nearly 41 years at Fives Landis Corp., retiring on January 11, 2019. Al was a lifetime member of VFW Mead-Allen Post 2306. He was a model train enthusiast and enjoyed playing cards on Sunday mornings with his buddies. Al also enjoyed cooking and making cheese cakes, especially around the holidays. He was a Trekkie, always enjoying a good episode of Star Trek. Al was a joke teller, "some were good and some were not" his wife shared. Most of all, Al loved his family, especially his three wonderful grandchildren. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Stuessy of Beloit; his two sons, Jason (Angela) Stuessy of Bentonville, Arkansas and Nathaniel (Kaitlin) Stuessy of Janesville; his three grandchildren: Adan, London & Clara; his brother, Steven (Joan) Stuessy of Beloit; his sister in law, Dorise Stuessy and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne W. Stuessy.
A time to celebrate and honor Al's life will take place at a later date at the VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
