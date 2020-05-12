October 11, 1949 - May 6, 2020
Richland Center, WI -- Alan Clair Mings, age 70 passed away on May 6, 2020 at Harmony Place assisted living in Richland Center from colon cancer. Alan was born on October 11, 1949, in Beloit WI, the son of Darlene (Olson) and Donald Mings. Alan graduated from Beloit Turner High School and was an accomplished baseball and football player. Al often talked about throwing a one hitter in a Legion game. In his free time, Alan enjoyed the great outdoors and especially loved fishing, and being on the water. Al also enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball. Al was a bit rough around the edges, but he loved his family, especially his daughter Jamie, and Granddaughter Sara Nehring.
Alan is survived by his daughter Jamie (Mings) Nehring (husband Nate Nehring) and granddaughter Sara Nehring. He was preceded in death by his sister Mona Mings and parents.
A family gathering will occur when social gatherings are allowed in order to celebrate Al's life. Condolences can be emailed to jnehring@luminexcorp.com.
