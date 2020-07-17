July 28, 2009 - July 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Aiden David Dunn, Age 10 of Beloit, WI passed away on Monday, July 13th 2020 at Home after a courageous three and a half year battle with stage 4 Pineoblastoma Brain cancer.
Aiden was born on July 28th, 2009 in The Woodlands, TX and is the son of Ryan and Kayla Dunn. He just finished 5th grade at Townview Elementary school in Beloit Township. Aiden faced his three and a half year journey battling a rare brain cancer with the upmost dignity and grace through everything he endured at such a young age. He was an amazing child who was wise beyond his years. He always had a smile and kindest disposition. He never once complained through all the surgeries, chemo and radiation therapy including many extended hospital stays. Aiden loved spending time and playing minecraft with his younger brothers as well as playing board games. He loved playing football, basketball, and enjoyed fishing. Aiden had a huge love for sports but also had an interest for the love of animals as he said he always wanted to be a veterinarian when he grows up.
He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Kayla Dunn; brothers, Dominic and Benjamin; grandparents, Andy and Melissa Dunn & Angela Martinez; great grandparents: Daniel and Maria Makinen, Pamela Konicek, Oscar (Lee) and Susan Little, Ronald and Phyllis Dunn; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation of remembrance will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit WI. Funeral service will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison WI, the Northwestern Medicine Proton Center in Warrenville, IL, Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL, Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis TN, The Ronald McDonald House along with the caring staff at Beloit Hospice.
