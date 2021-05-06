Adelbert M. "Del" Sumpter

December 1, 1927 - May 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Adelbert "Del" M. Sumpter age 93 of Beloit died Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. He was born December 1, 1927 to the late Leslie and Edith (Coryell) Sumpter in Beloit. Del served in the U.S. Navy from May of 1945 until his honorable discharge in July of 1946. He married Janet J. Berg on March 26, 1983 in Afton, WI. Del worked as a metal polisher for Electrol Specialties for many years. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, hunting, fishing and travel. Del's family meant the world to him and he was the most loving and caring Grandfather in the world.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Sumpter; his three children, Del Rey Sumpter, John (Deb) Sumpter and David (Jonni) Sumpter; his four step children, Jim (Cate) Sweet, Tom (Shelly) Sweet, Susan (Bill) Monks and Lori Sweet; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; two brothers, John Sumpter and Wayne Sumpter; his sister, Corky Borre and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Agrace Hospice for the care they gave Del.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, two sisters in law, a brother in law, a niece and a nephew.
Del's Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday May 11, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation will be Monday in the Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will be NO visitation on Tuesday. Interment and Full Military Burial Rites will follow Del's service on Tuesday at Floral Lawn Cemetery Chapel, South Beloit. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established to benefit the new Snappers stadium. Please share a memory or a condolence with Del's family on our website.
