February 4, 1937 - March 14, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Ada L. Watson, 83, passed away at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on February 4, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Winston and Ruth (Olson) Kilbury. Ada lived most of her young life in Arlington Heights, IL, and was a 1955 graduate of Arlington Heights High School. She was very active in high school. Ada was in the National Honor Society, Cardinal Staff, GAAS Secretary, Student Council Corresponding Secretary, Talent Show Director, Thespian Society, Forensics League and the Harmonettes. After graduation, Ada traveled to Beloit, and enrolled at Beloit College. While at Beloit she continued to be heavily involved in Music including Music Education, Speech and Dramatic Arts, Players Production Board, Choir Student Director, Symphonic Choir, National Collegiate Players President, as well as a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She graduated from Beloit College in 1959 and was immediately hired as the Choir Director at Lincoln Junior High School in Beloit. In 1959, she met her future husband, Bill Watson. Bill was drafted off the Beloit Police Department in 1957. After two years in the military, Bill returned to the Police Department in August of 1959. It wasn't long after returning that a mutual friend introduced them. The two dated and eventually married on May 24, 1961 in Chicago. Ada left teaching for a few years while their children were young. Beloit Catholic High School called her to take the part-time Choir Director position and taught there for 14 years with a choir of 50 to 60 students. When enrollment dropped off, Ada was hired by the Beloit School District. She taught at several Elementary Schools including, Todd, Robinson, Royce, Wright, and Cunningham for 22 years. Ada retired from teaching in June 1999 after 36 wonderful years working with young people and teaching them the joy of music. She kept busy before and after her retirement with her gardening, and many trips to Door County in the summers and Florida in the winters; as well as several cruises to the Caribbean. Ada frequently went with her husband on trips throughout the United States, with his elected position on the Beloit City Council both as a member and President of that body.
Ada is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Laura (Watson) Anastasi; son, Brett Watson; granddaughters, Ashley and Alexis Anastasi; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Anastasi; brother, James (Karin) Kilbury of Langenfeld, Germany; several nieces and nephews including special niece, Jennifer (Kilbury) Ritz of Long Beach, CA. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Bruce (Sylvia) Kilbury.
A Service of Remembrance will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Carlson officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Online condolences and livestream services can be seen at: www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice and their staff for their wonderful care and help, especially Nurse Paige, and CNA's Pam, Jenna, and Ehderia.
