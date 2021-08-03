Aaron Thomas Peer

December 2, 1983 - January 30, 2021
Cudahy, WI - Aaron Peer, 37, of Cudahy, WI, died in his home after a short battle with cancer on January 30, 2021.
Aaron was born in Beloit, WI, to Amy Naish and Thomas Peer. Aaron graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and spent the majority of his career in Hotel Management. Aaron’s employment took him to Florida, California, Oregon and Georgia. He was most recently employed as the Sales Manager at The Brewhouse Inn & Suites in Milwaukee.
Aaron loved sports,music and movies. He was a fervent fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the Packers and Brewers. Aaron was intelligent and curious and enjoyed conversations about sports, politics, music and a multitude of other subjects. Aaron was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. If you were lucky enough to know him, you likely shared some great laughs with him. At the end of his life, Aaron maintained his sense of humor and his true character was apparent. As he dealt with his own pain and terminal illness, Aaron’s primary concern was for those who loved him. It was important to him that those of us left behind not dwell on the pain of losing him but rather that we cherish the love and time we had with him. We are truly grateful for having had Aaron in our lives and miss him dearly.
Aaron leaves behind his mother, father and sister, Lindsay Peer Kasprowicz, as well as grandfather, Howard Naish, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and beloved dog, Murph.
A celebration of Aaron’s life will be held at the Sheridan Park Pavilion in Cudahy, WI on Saturday, August 7th from 12-2 p.m. The celebration will be casual with food and beverages provided. The family welcomes all friends of Aaron to attend and share a memory.