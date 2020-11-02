October 31, 2020
Mukwonago, WI - Aaron Shackelford, 65, of Mukwonago, WI, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 31, 1955 in Beloit, WI, the son of Osborn and Charlie Lu (Milsap) Shackelford. Aaron was a 1973 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and received his BA degree in Communications from UW Stevens Point in 1978. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Dawald on August 11, 1981 in Beloit, WI.
Aaron was employed by CBS-58 Milwaukee in Master Control for over 25 years, retiring in 2020. He was a member of Mukwonago Church of Christ and a lifetime member of Wesley Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Beloit.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Shackelford; children, Aaron Christopher Shackelford of Colorado Springs, CO, Lauren (Justin) Baker of Lakewood, CO, and Andrea (Jacob) Maruska of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Audrey and Bodhi Baker; mother, Charlie Lu of Moline, IL; brother, Osborn (Denise) Shackelford of Peoria, AZ; sister, Karen (Stanley) Evans of Moline, IL; nephew, Aaron Shackelford of Phoenix, AZ; niece, Kyesa Shackelford of Beloit, WI; many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father and sister, Celestine O. "Tina" Shackelford-Butts.
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life for Aaron will be held in the Spring of 2021. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in his name to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com