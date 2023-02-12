Aaron P. Johnson

December 26, 1969 - February 9, 2023 Beloit, WI - Aaron P. Johnson, 53, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 26, 1969 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lyle and Carol (Stockley) Johnson.

