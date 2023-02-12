December 26, 1969 - February 9, 2023 Beloit, WI - Aaron P. Johnson, 53, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 26, 1969 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lyle and Carol (Stockley) Johnson.
Aaron was formerly employed by Advance Transformer in Monroe, WI, Frito Lay, did some independent contracting, and most recently Woodward Governor in Rockford, IL. He enjoyed boating, grilling, cookouts, and spending time with friends and family. Aaron was a very giving and kind person who will be missed by all.
Survivors include his siblings, David "Dave" (Dana) Carper, Nora (Matthew) Premo, and Joseph Johnson; nieces and nephews, Philip (Elisabeth) Carper, Hannah Carper, Benjamin Carper, Sarah (Corey) Castellanos, Geoffrey (Amanda) Premo, Ryan Premo, Asia (Nina) Carís, and Ashton Johnson; aunts and uncle, Kathy Matz, Margaret Stockley, and Rodney Stockley; several cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
A Funeral Service for Aaron will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with his brother, Dave Carper officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Newark Cemetery at a later date.