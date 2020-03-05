March 15, 1936 - March 2, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Aaron Bell, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on March 15, 1936 in South Beloit, IL, the son of Bernard and Agnes (Ray) Bell. Aaron married Earleen Schober on July 2, 1988 in Hickman, KY. Aaron was a drywall man. In 1958, he apprenticed into the trade and it remained his lifelong career. He owned and operated Bell-oit Drywall in the Stateline area and was responsible for the training many of our area drywall men, including his son, Mike. He lived in and around Beloit all of his life. Aaron was a dedicated hunter, and the autumn months of his life were spent in the forests and woods of Wisconsin. He came from a large family that was very important to him. Aaron maintained a huge circle of lifelong friendships - some from as far back as middle school. After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and other project building activities. Aaron and his wife enjoyed hosting summer picnics at their home and all were welcome to stop by for a beer, meal or just some lively conversation with the varied guests who would land there.
Aaron leaves behind his wife, Earleen "Neen" and a very large family; daughter, Vicki (Steve) Hutchison; son, Michael (Tammy) Bell; stepchildren: Patricia (Bob) Hansberry, Lyle Schober, Jr., and Tracy (Roscoe) Lucas. He is further survived by his four siblings: Judith (Lynn) DeFay of Cherry Valley, IL, Bernard "Chuck" Bell of Clinton, WI, Jack (Jan) Bell and Karl (Kathy) Bell all of Beloit, WI; sister and brothers-in-law, Jill Weeden and Jack and Bob Newkirk; 18 grandchildren: Jessica (Josh) Luebke, Kristoffer (Jennifer) Morse, Meghann Lund, Stevie, Bo, Marlee, Crystal and Savanna Hutchison, Cortney (Nick) Bloyer, Danielle and Gunner Bell, Danny (Lynzie) Schindler, Kristin (Andy) Larson, Robert (Jessica) Hansberry, Kevin (Christina) Kolberg, Austin Lucas, Tess Schober, and Presley Wilson; 16 great grandchildren as well as many generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters: Marguerite McGuire, Mary Lou Craddock, Patricia Miller, and Shirley Mocaby; and brothers: Frank, Harold and Dennis Bell.
He will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
