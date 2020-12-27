December 22, 2020
Roscoe, IL - Judith A. Melton, 83, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, with her family at her side. Judy was born November 15, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert and Sylvia (Heggelund) Moore. Judy married Earl Loraine Melton on October 26, 1963, in Roscoe, IL at First Congregational Community Church where Judy's family had been members dating back to the founding of the church. Judy lived most of her life in Roscoe, IL. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1955. She worked for a short time at Ingersol but spent most of her working years in the Roscoe School District at Kinnikinnick School in the kitchen for many years. Judy was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was lovingly referred to as "Noni Judy" and "Little Grandma" by her grandchildren. Her family and her church community meant the world to her, and she enjoyed spending time with them. She looked forward to annual family picnics with tons of food and multiple rounds of bingo. She enjoyed casino bus trips, playing cards with family, bowling, hosting garage sales, and supporting myriad church activities.
Survivors include her husband ,Earl; sons, Steve (Robin) Melton, Jim (Stephanie) Melton, and Bill (Misty) Melton; grandchildren, Braeden (Kate) Melton, Dexter Melton, Paige Frendahl (fiancé Alex Perrone), Hayley Melton, Noah (fiancé Alexa Schelling), Johanna Melton, Ian Melton, and Ethan Melton. Judy is further survived by her sisters, Cindy (John) Trimble and Jean (Norm) Iversen; many nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
A small, private ceremony was held for immediate family only on Sunday, December 27, 2020, due to current COVID restrictions. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at a later date.