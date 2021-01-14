Murray
John R. Murray, 73, of Roscoe died Jan. 9 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. A memorial visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
