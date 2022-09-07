Dilley
Donna R. Dilley, 84, of Beloit, died Sept. 2 at Willowick. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.—noon on Sept. 10 at Rosman Funeral Home with a memorial service at noon.
Doubleday
Susan Marjorie Doubleday, 70, of Beloit, died Aug. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
Esparza
Rebecca M. Esparza, 41, of Janesville, died Sept. 4 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington. Private family services will be held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, is proudly serving the family.
Fleming
Rita Fleming, 75, of Beloit, died Aug. 31 in Beloit. A memorial visitation will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories service at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Johns
Jay Johns, 60, of Beloit, died Sept. 5 at home. A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4—7 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the funeral home.
Jose
Frieda Katherine (Pfenning) Jose, 92, of Janesville, died Sept. 5 at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private visitation and funeral services will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Layman
Edythe E. Layman, 95, of Janesville, died Sept. 5 at Agrace Hospice Center, Janesville. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5—8 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the funeral home.
Morrow
Joseph Morrow, 71, of Beloit, died Aug. 31 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4—6 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. A Private Memorial Service for family will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the funeral home.
Plantenberg
Diane Marie Plantenberg, 70, of Beloit, died Sept. 5 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
Podest
Ruth Ann (Willing) Podest, 59, of Beloit, died Sept. 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
Wallace
Dale June (Peterson) Wallace, 72, Janesville, died Sept. 5 at Edgerton Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
