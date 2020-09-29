Joan P. Rice, 85, Beloit, died September 28, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 23555 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
George Kretsinger, 85, Evansville, died September 27, 2020, Mercy hospital. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Yvonne Lokken LaSure, 98, formerly of Beloit, died September 27, 2020, in West Bend. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.