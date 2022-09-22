Death notices for Sep. 23, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CastroAngel L Castro, 53, of Beloit, died Sept. 20 at home. A service is schedule for 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Foster Funeral Home, BeloitThomasLaquiesha Thomas, 33, of Rockford, died Sept. 8 at home. A visitation is scheduled for noon—1 p.m. on Sept. 24 with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Service, Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Autorama 2022 winners announced Pecatonica man dies in crash with school bus Beloit School District superintendent finalists announced Four vehicle accident occurs on Highway 14 with no serious injuries Janesville homeless man had to move camper due to city rules Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime