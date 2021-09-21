Lois Cornford, 84, Beloit, died September 19, 2021, at Highview In the Woods. Services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 28 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 pm Monday, September 27 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home.
Jon M. Kever, 50, Beloit, died September 21, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Charles F Scharine, 86, of rural Whitewater, died September 19, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Center.. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26th at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at the church from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Bert W Corkhill, 66, of Janesville, died September 18, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. A gathering for family and friends will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25th at the Peace Park Pavilion, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James R. Doll, 48, Janesville, died September 17, 2021, in Janesville. A Celebration of life will be held from 3 until 6 p.m., on Friday, October 1 at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.