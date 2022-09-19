Paula Kay Noll, 67, of Beloit, died September 16, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service will be at 11am on Thursday, September 29 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9am until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.

James J. Heck, 71, of Williams Bay, died September 18, 2022, at his home. Private family services were held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.

