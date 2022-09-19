Paula Kay Noll, 67, of Beloit, died September 16, 2022, at home. A Memorial Service will be at 11am on Thursday, September 29 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 9am until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
James J. Heck, 71, of Williams Bay, died September 18, 2022, at his home. Private family services were held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
Dwayne Gary Oakes, 63, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died September 14, 2022, at his home. Services are 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Connie Sue (Blazier) Roberts, 57, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died September 16, 2022, at her home. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Robert Messenger, 85, of Beloit, died September 18, 2022, at Willowick Assisted Living. Funeral service will be at 11am on Monday, September 26 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service. Military Rites will be accorded by the VFW Post Mead-Allen 2306.