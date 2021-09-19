Karen Elizabeth (Havel) Hess, 66, Lake Geneva, died September 12, 2021, at home. Services will be held on Monday September 20th, 2021, from 3:00pm till 6:00pm with a small service at 5:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Adolphus Williams, 82, of Beloit, died September 14, 2021, in Beloit. Services are 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at New Zion Baptist Church. Visitation is Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Carol R. Lieb, 74, Clinton, died September 15, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Grace M. Kietzman, 84, Clinton, died September 17, 2021, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Marilyn E. Hakes, 74, Afton, WI, died September 17, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Richard "Dick" Rifenbery, 92, Beloit, died September 18, 2021, at the Suites of Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Larry Junior Garrett, 67, of South Beloit, Illinois, died September 18, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.