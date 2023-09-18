Mildred Ethel Storms, 86, of Beloit, died September 15 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

Gary L. Vance, 71, of Beloit, died September 16 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.

  

