Linda Ault, 73, of Beloit, died Sept. 16 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Fornecker
Everett (Raymond) Fornecker, 98, of Roscoe, died Sept. 15 in South Beloit. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit. Visitation will be one prior to mass. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family.
Kanmore
Betty Kanmore, 70, of Beloit, died Sept. 17 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Oakes
Dwayne Gary Oakes, 63, of Beloit, died Sept. 14 at home. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloitm is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Roberts
Connie Sue (Blazier) Roberts, 57, of Beloit, died Sept. 16 at home. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Robertson
Joan Robertson, 86, of South Beloit, died Sept. 17 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Torkilson
Leslie M. Torkilson, 86, of Clinton, died Sept. 15 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. No formal services will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded. Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.