Death notices Death notices for Sep. 15, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MartinGerald “Jerry” Martin, 81, of Beloit, died Sept. 13 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.SchultzDaryl Dean Schultz, 90, of Williams Bay, Wisconsin, died Aug. 25 at his home. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Schultz family, www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit grocery store opens on West Side Beloit student athlete eligibility rule paused Beloit, South Beloit scooter program halted Rock County official denies link to Oath Keepers Historic Beloit home needs $1 million for repairs Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime