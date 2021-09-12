Kirk Hollenstein, 55, of Beloit, died September 8, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hanson's Hollow 1012 W. Happy Hollow Road, Janesville, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Willie James Long Jr, 62, Beloit, Minnesota. Visitation 1: Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) - Monday 09/13/21 - 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Service: Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) - Monday 09/13/21 at 12:00 pm
LaTasha Hillary, 40, of Ozark, died September 5, 2021, in Winfield, AL. Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m. on Sun., September 19 in the South Beloit City Park, 519 Blackhawk Blvd. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family. Family is requesting social distancing and no hugs.
Robert "Bob" Hannawell, 73, of Beloit, died September 6, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Kurt Bradford, 31, Beloit, died September 1, 2021, Los Angeles, CA. Beloit Life Center- Saturday 09/18/21 - 11:00 am to 12:00 pm; Service Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Rd, Beloit, WI 53511 - Saturday 09/18/21 at 12:00 pm. Professional Services entrusted to Foster Funeral Home, Beloit, WI
Jacqueline Wilson, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died September 2, 2021, in Indiana. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Jack David Street, 92, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died September 12, 2021, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center of Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.