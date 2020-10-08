Albert H. Kath III, 67, Janesville, died October 6, 2020, in the Town of Magnolia. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
Judith H. Adams, 76, Beloit, WI, died October 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Dolores E. (Van Pool) Moore, 88, Beloit, died October 7, 2020, at Azura Memory Care, Beloit, WIsconsin. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville, Wisconsin. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.