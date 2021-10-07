Daniel Bergeson, 52, of Orange County, CA, died August 16, 2021, at home. Services for Daniel and his father, Martin will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 13 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
William R. King, 56, Beloit, died October 5, 2021, Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. Beloit - William R. King, age 56, died on October 5, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center in Beloit. The Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rosmanfuneralhome.com
Thomas Haffey, 68, West Palm Beach, died June 2, 2021, at home. Service will be at 11 am on Tuesday, October 12 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until the time of service. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family.
Denice E. Brunton, 66, Beloit, died October 5, 2021, at Abilities in Fort Atkinson. A private family service will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Florence Jones, 75, Beloit, died October 5, 2021, at Home. A memorial Service is scheduled for 11 am 10/8/2021 at Beloit New Life Church, 1146 Grant St, Beloit, WI 53511. Professional services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
Tamara J. Wofford, 55, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died October 3, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Charles N. Pinson, 83, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died October 6, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Mark Czech, 65, Pell Lake, died September 30, 2021, Zilber Hospice. He was loved and will be missed dearly by family and friends. Private services were held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.