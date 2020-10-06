Chelsey R Payton, 26, Beloit, died October 3, 2020, at Javon Bea Hospital. Services scheduled, a Visitation beginning at 10:00am October 14th, Followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Central Christian Church. Services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service 1650 Huebbe Parkway Beloit.
Dajhair Dawson, 21, Beloit, died September 30, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service (Beloit) 1650 Huebbe ParkwayBeloit, WI 53511
Frederick L. Braun Jr., 72, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died October 4, 2020, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI