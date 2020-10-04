Richard D. "Dick" Mitchell, 91, Beloit, died October 3, 2020, at home. Richard D. Mitchell age 91 of Beloit died Saturday October 3, 2020 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Claudia R (Gifford) Hansen, 92, Janesville, died October 1, 2020, at home. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6th at the Milton Cemetery in MIlton, WI. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
John M Byrum, 68, janesville, died September 29, 2020, St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life will not be held until a later date
George J. Clay Jr., 96, Beloit, WI, died October 2, 2020, VA Hospital, Madison, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday October 8th in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.