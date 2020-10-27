Ann L. (Spicer) Curtis, 76, North Manchester,IN, died October 23, 2020, Wabash, IN. Visitation October 31, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Congregational Christian Church, 310 North Walnut Street, North Manchester, IN. Funeral service begins at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary. www.mckeemortuary.com
Vicki L. Richardson, 61, Beloit, WI, died October 26, 2020, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.